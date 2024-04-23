Body found on Morecambe beach during search for missing man
A body was found on the beach at Bolton-le-Sands during a search for a missing man from Morecambe.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Edward Procter, 73, was reported missing after he was last seen on Marine Road East in the town at around 10.30 on Saturday, April 13.
Officers on Monday were called to reports a body had been found on the beach at Bolton-le-Sands on Sunday evening (April 21).
“His body has now been formally identified as being Edward,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“Our thoughts are very much with his family at this sad and distressing time.”
Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner in due course.