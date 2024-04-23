Body found on Morecambe beach during search for missing man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edward Procter, 73, was reported missing after he was last seen on Marine Road East in the town at around 10.30 on Saturday, April 13.

Officers on Monday were called to reports a body had been found on the beach at Bolton-le-Sands on Sunday evening (April 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“His body has now been formally identified as being Edward,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family at this sad and distressing time.”