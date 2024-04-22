Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A body was found on the beach at Bolton-le-Sands during a search for a missing man from Morecambe.

Edward Procter, 73, was reported missing after he was last seen on Marine Road East in the town at around 10.30 on Saturday, April 13.

Police confirmed a body found on the beach at Bolton-le-Sands was formally identified as Edward Procter (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers on Monday were called to reports a body had been found on the beach at Bolton-le-Sands on Sunday evening (April 21).

“His body has now been formally identified as being Edward,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family at this sad and distressing time.”