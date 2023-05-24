News you can trust since 1837
A body has been found in the search for a woman who went missing in Lancaster.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th May 2023, 19:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 19:41 BST
Shannon Canning, 24, disappeared in the early hours of Friday after leaving her home in Lancaster (Credit: Lancashire Police)Shannon Canning, 24, disappeared in the early hours of Friday after leaving her home in Lancaster (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Shannon Canning disappeared in the early hours of Friday morning (May 19) after leaving her home in Lancaster.

Police said she did not arrive for work at Tipple bar in the city and had not contacted family or friends.

Officers added the disappearance was out of character and that they were becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

But on Wednesday (May 24), police confirmed they responded to a report a body had been found in the River Lune, near Halton, at around 4.20pm.

Specialist search teams subsequently attended the area and sadly recovered the body of a woman.

“Although formal identification has yet to take place, we believe the body to be that of missing Shannon Canning,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Shannon’s family have been made aware of this sad development and our thoughts are with them at this upsetting time.”

