Blackpool man dies after losing control of electric scooter before hitting the floor and sustaining serious injuries
Police are appealing for information after a man died when he lost control of an electric scooter and hit the floor, suffering serious injuries.
Shortly before 2am today (Sunday) police were called after a man riding an electric scooter lost control of the vehicle and hit the floor.
The man, aged in his 30s and from Blackpool, suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.
The incident happened on Kellet Road in Carnforth.
Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who has any information to get in touch.
Sgt Craig Booth, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.
“If anyone saw the collision itself, or the e-scooter in the moments before the collision, I would urge them to contact us.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0174 of today (Sunday, August 28th).