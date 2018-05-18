Bikers line route for Russell's funeral

Hundreds of bikers lined the streets for the funeral of Blood Bikes volunteer Russell Curwen, who died while on duty.

Fellow bikers from across the North West rode to Kendal to say their last farwells to Russell.

Bikers gather in Kendal for the funeral of Russell Curwen, a North West Blood Biker who lost his life while on duty



“Much loved” volunteer Russell, 49, from Kendal, died in hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Lancaster on May 5.



His family said: “He gave up his time to take much-needed, vital blood supplies to hospitals to help people who needed it most, and Russell died doing what he loved.”



The North Blood Bikers are a group of volunteers who deliver blood, medical supplies and samples for testing to hospitals across the region.

Bikers gather in Kendal for the funeral of Russell Curwen, a North West Blood Biker who lost his life while on duty