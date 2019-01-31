Bike lockers to be axed at train station for security reasons

Plans to remove cycle lockers at Lancaster train station have angered cyclists who use the facilities.

Virgin Trains want Lancaster City Council to remove all the cycle lockers at Lancaster railway station at the end of this month due to safety and terrorism concerns and then replace the lockers with semi-upright cycle racks.

Speaking for Dynamo, Lancaster and District Cycle Campaign, Patricia Clarke said: “Normally, we’d be over the moon about more cycle parking, but the racks that Virgin wants to install are as cyclist-unfriendly as you can get and verge on inaccessible.

“Instead of encouraging cyclists, they’re more likely to put them off – particularly if they lack the strength and agility to hoist the bike up. “

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “Lancaster City Council is disappointed at the removal of these lockers and has made representations to Virgin Trains asking for them to be retained.

“Unfortunately, they have told the council that they must be removed due to safety and security concerns.

“To compensate for their loss, Virgin Trains are proposing to install additional cycle parking facilities creating a net increase in the bike storage available the station.

“It was originally hoped that the existing lockers belonging to the council could be located elsewhere but on review it was found that they are in a poor condition and it is unlikely they would survive the move. There are no funds currently available for their refurbishment and relocation.”

Louise Fairclough, Virgin Trains Station Manager at Lancaster, said: “Working with Lancaster City Council, we’re improving facilities for cyclists at the station and the new bike stands will significantly increase the number of spaces available meaning more cyclists can leave their bikes at the station.”