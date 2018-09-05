Big reunion night ahead in Chorley

A major reunion night is being planned for a Chorley-based events organisation that has entertained Lancashire for four decades.

Northern Link started life as a singles club in 1976, holding events, walks and trips throughout Lancashire.

The Adlington-based organisation, now called Link Chorley Dance and Ramble, is set to bring on back the good times at a reunion event at Chorley Town Hall. It is holding a Soul and Motown night at the venue on September 22 from 8pm to 12.30am.

Owner Karen Seddon said: “These days we concentrate mainly on ballroom dancing events and walks, but the demand for an old-style Link dance night has been huge. We couldn’t resist it – it could be a one-off or maybe an annual event depending on the reaction.

“The internet is already buzzing with people interested and I hope to see a lot of familiar faces.”

Tickets are £7.50, with a discount for ex-Link members.

Email northernlink@sky.com.