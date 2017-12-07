Big build ready for poorly Lancaster mum

Nayeli Cookson, who has Motor Neurone Disease, has returned home after adaptations near completion.

A Just Giving page was set up earlier this year to help Nayeli stay at her home with her husband, Guy and two sons, Oscar, nine and Mateo, six.

Nayeli Cookson at her new adapted home in Lancaster.

Members of the community, local businesses and people from far and wide raised more than £20,000 to adapt the family’s Lancaster home as Nayeli’s condition progresses.

The mum-of-two was diagnosed with the a muscle wasting disease in 2014.

Builder Brett Butler, of BTB Joinery, Building and Roofing, and his team have been working hard over the past few months to extend the Lancaster home.

Adaptations include a ground floor bedroom with a hospital bed, a wet room, living area and small kitchen.

The downstairs of the home has also been made wheelchair friendly, with new laminate flooring throughout.

Builder Brett Butler said: “I’m just so humbled that all of the local businesses have pulled together to make this project a reality.

“The price of the project far exceeded the amount raised.

“So between Guy and Nayeli’s father Daniel, we changed the layout to make it more in line with budget and I raised the remaining amounts from the local businesses in donations of materials.

“I have felt like an uglier version of Melinda Messenger these last few weeks contacting suppliers everywhere to see if they where willing to help.

“The response was absolutely fantastic and they all stepped up.

“Without the help of the businesses, this project would have been out of reach, so on behalf of Nayeli, Guy, Mateo and Oscar, I am truly grateful.”

Some businesses who have helped the big build include, Builders Supplies (West Coast) LTD, Dave Brown, Marcus Worthington, Rick from North West roofing supplies, John Chadwick, Phil and the team at Hartley Hire Morecambe, Scott Catlow, Steven at Rees Tiles, Chris at Tradeheat Supplies LTD, Bathtime Northwest, Graham and Kelvin at Travis Perkins plc Morecambe, Hennie and Howdens Joinery Morecambe, Lancaster and Garstang.

A party is being held at Neuro Drop In Centre Lancaster to celebrate Nayeli’s homecoming.

The party at 3pm on Saturday (December 9) is at the centre on Stone Row Head.

More to come