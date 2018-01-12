BID offers cash to improve look of Lancaster city centre

Lancaster BID is offering businesses up to £1,000 to help improve the look of the city centre.

Through the scheme, Lancaster city centre businesses could be eligible for up to £1,000 in matched-funding to help them undertake improvement work to their premises.

Businesses will be expected to pay at least the same amount in their own money towards the entire project costs.

Works could include painting, repair work, improved signage, weather proofing, lighting or any other work to the external frontage of eligible business premises.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate that their proposal will have a positive impact on the wider trading area and not be of sole benefit of individual businesses.

The funding available is limited with applications accepted at any time until funds for the year have been exhausted.

Funding will be offered on a first come serve basis but preference will be offered to applications able to demonstrate the highest positive impact to the wider area.

Lancaster BID said it will consider anything that improves the look of the city centre, the shop frontages, their decoration or cleanliness.

BID Manager Rachael Wilkinson said: “We are delighted to be re-promoting our business improvement grants this year.

“It feels like January is the perfect time for businesses who may have been putting off desired work to get a little help in making their plans a reality. “Over the past few years we have helped a handful of businesses improve their shop fronts and the surrounding area through these grants, including the restoration of Lancaster’s iconic Rocking Horse.”

Eligible businesses looking to make an application are encouraged to discuss their intended applications with the Lancaster BID team prior to submitting and application. Applications received by January 31 will be considered in February.

The Lancaster BID Improvement Grant application can be found on the Lancaster BID website under ‘Downloads’.