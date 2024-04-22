Best places to grab sushi in Lancashire according to the people who live here

As the weather gets nicer, you may start craving something fresher and lighter for a bite to eat and sushi fits the bill perfectly, but where should you go to get the best sushi in Lancashire?

By Aimee Seddon
Published 19th Apr 2024, 15:59 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 09:15 BST

Earlier this week, we asked the readers of the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette where the best place in Lancashire was to grab some sushi.

Aside from a few jokes involving the sea, the River Ribble and Pets at Home, the people of Lancashire were quick to offer their sushi recommendations.

So take a look below at all the sushi restaurants and takeaways from acrosss Lancashire that were recommended by you...

According to the readers of the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette. Credit: Vinicius Benedit on Pexels

1. Best sushi in Lancashire

According to the readers of the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette. Credit: Vinicius Benedit on Pexels

Photo Sales
90 Pall Mall, Chorley PR7 2LB.

2. Nishi Sushi Cafe

90 Pall Mall, Chorley PR7 2LB.

Photo Sales
Home delivery service based in Ribchester

3. Hitchen's Kitchen

Home delivery service based in Ribchester

Photo Sales
3 Ball St, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7BA

4. Gochu Restaurant and Bar

3 Ball St, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7BA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireLancashire PostRiver RibbleJokesPeoplePets at Home

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.