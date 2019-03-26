Bentley targets third successive home win

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley says his side will be going all out for a third successive home win as they look to take a giant step towards League 2 safety when they meet Crawley at the Globe Arena on Saturday.

After a run of good form had seen the Shrimps move away from the bottom two in recent weeks, Morecambe suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at Swindon on Saturday with Bentley saying his side were poor at both ends of the park and needed to improve for this weekend’s vital home game against a struggling Crawley who have won just one of their last eight games and scored just four goals in that time.

Bentley said: “It is a massive game for both clubs as we both need the points.

“We have been in decent form lately but let ourselves down at Swindon on Saturday and although the scoreline flattered them a little I think there is no doubt we need to make sure we tighten up at both ends.

“We gave away some sloppy goals and although we played some decent football at times missed some good chances and that proved decisive.

“We have won our last two home games by being tight at the back and taking our chances going forward and we need to get back to that this weekend.”

Bentley is also urging his side to maintain their winning streak at home after the wins over Forest Green and MK Dons.

“Those wins gave everyone a massive lift,” he said.

“They were huge victories for us and it was great to see the smiles on the fans’ faces. Our home form over the past few years hasn’t been great and it is something we know we need to improve on.

“But we have set a standard now that we need to maintain because three points on Saturday will be huge.

“Crawley may not be in the best of form but we cannot take them lightly as they will be fighting for their lives too. We know from last season that it becomes a scrap at this time of the season and we will make sure we are up for that scrap.”