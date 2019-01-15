Bentley hoping to sign two forwards to boost his options

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley says he is looking for two front men in the January window to bolster his side’s striking capabilities.

The Shrimps are desperately short of attacking options after the news that A-Jay Leitch-Smith was to be ruled out for the season just days after Garry Thompson’s contract wasn’t renewed and Jason Oswell had been sold to Wrexham.

With Vadaine Oliver injured, the Shrimps went to Exeter on Saturday without a recognised striker and, despite picking up a good point, failed to score for the 11th time in the league this season.

Bentley know he needs reinforcements during the January window.

He said: “A week or so ago we were confident of making a new signing which didn’t happen when we thought it would and after agreeing to sell Jason Oswell, A-Jay got his injury which we now know will rule him out for the season and Vadaine pulled up in training.

“We do have some money available after Josef Yarney went back to Newcastle and Oswell joined Wrexham to bring someone in and the striking area is very much our main area of focus.

“For me we need at least two forwards to come in and we are tracking people every day.

“At this stage of the season it can become rushed but it is important we get the right players.

“We know we have to improve up there and we know we have to get goals in the team because with our defensive capabilities a more potent strike force would make us a match for anyone.”