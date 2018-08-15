Beach Boyz tribute band come to Morecambe

The Story of the Beach Boys, a tribute to the legendary US band, will come to Morecambe on Friday, August 24.

The big production, sees the Beach Boyz Tribute Band, deliver technicolour harmonies performed with technical and vocal excellence.

Audiences are presented with a unique opportunity to hear a comprehensive selection of chart hits by The Beach Boys.

The show features the likes of ‘God Only Knows’, ‘Good Vibrations’, ‘I Get Around”, ‘Surfin’ USA’, ‘Fun Fun Fun’, ‘California Girls’, ‘Sloop John B’ and many more.

The show at The Platform starts at 7.30pm on Friday, August 24.

Tickets are priced at £17 from 01524 582803, Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, or www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform.