The TV licence fee is set to rise in just a few weeks.

The price will increase to £174.50 per year.

And the cost is due to go up in future years as well.

TV watchers are being reminded that the cost of the licence fee is set to go up in just a few weeks. The Government announced last year that the price would be rising in 2025.

Under the current BBC royal charter, which runs until the end of 2027, the cost is expected to go up at the start of each financial year. Labour are considering radical plans to fund the Beeb - including making streaming only watchers also pay it.

Pensioners who could be eligible for a free licence fee are being reminded to check if they could get one. But what is the date that the prices will change?

When does the TV licence fee price go up?

The licence fee will go up in April 2025

It was announced late last year that the price of the licence fee would be rising from April 2025. The increase will kick-in from April 1, which is just a couple of weeks away now.

If you pay annually or quarterly, the price rise will be included the next time you are set to pay. For those who pay monthly, it will be factored into your payments from April.

Expect further price rises to kick-in next April and again in 2027. But further details will be announced in due course.

How much is the TV licence fee going up by?

The price is set to rise by £5 from April 2025. It will now cost £174.50 - up from the previous price of £169.50.

Under the terms of the current BBC royal charter - which dictates how the Beeb is funded - the cost of the fee is set to rise annually in line with inflation. It comes after it was frozen in 2022 to 2024.

