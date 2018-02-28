BBC Radio One DJ Greg James powers through Lancashire on his gruelling ‘Gregathlon’

Radio One DJ Greg James powered through Lancashire yesterday afternoon as part of his Sport Relief mission.

The DJ is attempting to cycle 500 miles and climb Scotland, England and Wales’ three highest peaks –Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon – all in the space of five days this week.

But what a week to choose!

On his first day, he started at Snowdon in temperatures of minus 20 and the snowfall on Monday night had put him hours behind schedule.

The second day started at Daresbury, near Warrington, and was planned to finish at Nether Wasdale in Cumbria, with a route that took in Wigan, Preston and Lancaster.

Greg admitted he was freezing cold as ‘the beast from the east’ hit the UK and passed through town just before 3pm.

He told Radio One’s Scott Mills show: “I’m really cold, really tired and just generally knackered.

“We’re about two hours behind schedule today and the worst thing was that we are five miles from our rest stop.

“Your support is unreal though. Thank you for spreading the message of mental health issues and helping us keep positive.”

And he found support from social media.

Matthew Harrison tweeted: “So just figured out I followed @gregjames into Garstang. The only time I don’t mind being stuck behind a cyclist. It’s an amazing thing your doing! GO ON GREG.”

To donate, log on to www.comicrelief.com