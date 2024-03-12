BBC One’s Repair Shop makes appeal to viewers in Lancaster and Morecambe for special items for new series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since launching on our screens in 2017, the experts have saved more than 1,000 precious items and historical artefacts – with memorable fixes like the iconic rocking horse, a Jewish Prayer Book that survived Theresienstadt concentration camp, a grip that was used to travel over on the Windrush ships, and a 2,000-year-old Chinese statue.

There has been a plethora of items from musical instruments to beautiful antique paintings and charming household objects, and the team are searching for more treasures hidden across the country waiting to be discovered and brought back to life at the barn.

The Repair Shop's presenter, Jay Blades, said: “Series 10! It's incredible to think about how many fixes we’ve completed and we want your help to really uncover some items that will make a difference to someone’s family history.”

BBC One The Repair Shop's resident experts. The TV show will be returning to our screens for Series 10.

Ceramics Expert, Kirsten Ramsay said: “We’ve fixed so many different items including very niche objects. If you have something that is really special to you with a fascinating back story and is in need of some TLC, we want to hear from you.”

Executive Producer, Glenn Swift added: “As well as the fixes themselves, we love hearing the very special stories that make those items quite so precious. If you have an item that you hold dear that has perhaps fallen past its prime, then please fill out the form on the BBC website or email us the details.”

The Repair Shop team is reaching out to a wide range of communities for series 10.