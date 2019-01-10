Bay Bird Bingo is fun for the whole family

Free family fun can be found around Morecambe Bay this winter, thanks to a newly created game challenge - Bay Bird Bingo!

The Morecambe Bay Partnership is encouraging families to walk off the Christmas calories, or shake off the January blues, by heading to one of 13 different locations around its natural ‘seafood bar’, to spot some of the 210,000 birds which the Bay supports.

With the help of a new Bay Bird Bingo leaflet, available from local tourism leaflet racks or downloadable at https://bit.ly/2GmFDLP you can spot 10 birds from the 50+ species to be found around the sands of Morecambe Bay.

Arm yourself with the leaflet and celebrate all of the wonderful birds with their individual personalities.