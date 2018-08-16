Bathers, Divers and Swimmers exhibition in Lancaster gallery

A Morecambe artist’s latest exhibition, Bathers, Divers and Swimmers, was launched in the Haselgrave Room at Inspire Gifts and Gallery on New Street, Lancaster.

Dawn Latham’s work evokes bygone times when life was simpler, summers were, well, more summery and the lido was well and truly in fashion. Those who came along to the launch were able to wind back the decades as they immersed themselves in the atmosphere of all that was great about the halcyon day of the British seaside.

The overwhelming feeling was that this is a perfect summer exhibition which features a new collection of work focusing on a host of bathers and synchronised swimmers galore in their period bathing suits and swimming caps. Gallery owner Graham Armstrong said: “As soon as I saw the works going on the wall I knew we were hosting another special exhibition. “The reaction form everyone has been fantastic, with lots of memories being shared and Morecambe’s Super Swimming Stadium cropping up in conversation time and time again. Being able to evoke that kind of response is a real credit to Dawns work.”

Graduating from Chelsea College of Art, Morecambe-born Dawn, has returned to her home town and takes inspiration from her surroundings. She said: “Morecambe really holds a special place my heart. I hope the mix of images and retro colour palette will strike a chord with everyone who comes along to see the exhibition.”

The exhibition is on until October 20 during shop hours.