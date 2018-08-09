Baker happy with team’s start as Garstang win first two games

Garstang boss Lee Baker was happy enough with how his players began their debut season in the Hallmark Security League.

The Riversiders made their bow in the former North West Counties League last weekend with a 2-0 win against Daisy Hill.

Two first-half goals from Alan Coar gave Garstang three points at the Riverside but Baker wasn’t entirely happy with what he saw.

They then made it two wins from two on Tuesday night with a 3-0 win away at Cleator Moor Celtic.

“It was a good start but there was that weird feeling of ‘here we go’ after the pre-season matches and training,” Baker said.

“I think it’ll take another two or three games for us to feel we’re truly into the season but, even though we won, we still have to improve a lot.

“We were brilliant in the first half but we died off a little bit in the second half which isn’t like us because, last season, we finished games strongly.

“However, we kept a clean sheet which is always a bonus and I was glad with the way we saw the game out.

“We didn’t allow many questions to be asked of us; we looked tight and we looked compact.”

The return to competitive football was something which pleased the Garstang boss – irrespective of the result.

Baker admits he is not a fan of the build-up to the season and was happy to be playing matches that meant something other than building up players’ fitness.

“Pre-season could have been better because we’d had a few fixtures changed,” he said.

“If I’m honest, I don’t like pre-season; in fact I hate it really because it’s all artificial.

“You’re looking at different options and giving this lad or that lad a run out and then, at three o’clock on the first day, you’re expecting them to come out with all guns blazing.

“We played Northwich and didn’t have our strongest team out but still managed to be competitive.

“You have to be patient because some people can hit the ground running and others will take longer.”