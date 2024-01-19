News you can trust since 1837
Back to the 70s: 16 great old pictures show just how different Lancaster looked 50 years ago

The 1970s was a decade of considerable change for the Lancaster district as can be seen in the black and white photos here taken by the late Alister Firth.
By Louise BryningContributor
Published 19th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
But what were you doing in the decade that brought us Glam Rock and flares?

Perhaps you were born in the Seventies, got married or attended one of the traditional local events like the William Smith Festival.

Why not share your photographs and memories with us? Email [email protected]

Related topics:Lancaster