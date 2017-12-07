Baby Reggie makes it five generations

Christmas is a time for families to get together to celebrate the festive season and for one Lancaster family this one will be extra special .

The Parkinsons recently celebrated the birth of little Reggie, meaning there are now five generations of the family..

Five generations in one family. Six-week-old Reggie Parkinson with great grandad 78-year-old James Parkinson.

Head of the family James Parkinson, 78, originally from Nether Kellet but now living in Lancaster, moved to the city when he met, fell in love and married his late wife Norah . They went on to have five children , Eric being their first born.

Eric Parkinson, who works at Standfast Barracks, met and married his wife when both were only 16 years of age.

They had three children and Andrea was their firstborn .

Reggie’s grandma Andrea Parkinson said: “I ’m a mother to three children, Leah, Ryan and Megan.

“I was so excited when Leah asked me to be her birthing partner. Leah is a full-time mum to Reggie and is a brilliant mother to him.

“We have all started our families at quite a young age and if Reggie was to follow suit it is possible James could one day be a great great great grandad! We are a close family and we are all very proud of Reggie, he has brought the family even closer.

“He is certainly going to be one very spoilt little boy this Christmas!”