Awards handed out as Highgrove celebrate successful season

Highgrove recently held their annual presentation night following a very successful season for the club.

The first team finished runners-up in the North Lancashire Football League Premier Division and won the Challenge Cup, while their reserve team were Division One Champions and League Cup winners Matty Stables won the first team Manager’s Player of the Year award with Josh Buller winning Players’ Player of the Year.

For the reserves, Jack Marsden was Manager’s Player of the Year, Danny Hammond was Players’ Player ofthe Year.