Awards at the double for former Morecambe journalist Lauren

A Lancaster-born creator of personalised gifts has won two prestigious business awards.

The Occasional Reporter, which creates bespoke, framed newspaper articles for all occasions, has been named the latest winner of Huddersfield Town’s Shooting Stars award in association with Lucas Lee & Partners, as well as bagging a national #WOW award in a competition by Ann Summers’ Jacqueline Gold.

The Occasional Reporter helps people celebrate life’s big events and celebrations. Bringing more than 13 years’ experience in journalism to her new venture, Lauren Holden, aka The Occasional Reporter, creates personalised newspaper ‘front page’ prints, which feature three articles about you or your recipient.

Lauren, who is 33 and originally from Bowerham, set up in Huddersfield a few years ago having graduated from the town’s university in 2005, and the online gifting brand has gone on to make newspapers for customers as far away as the US and Australia.

Lauren, a former reporter at our sister paper The Visitor, said: “I love writing about people and their unique stories – and these accolades will help spread the word and allow me to continue to help people relive special days and fond memories.”