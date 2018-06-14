Award first for Morecambe theatre group

Morecambe Warblers Amateur Operatic Society have won Best Musical Award from the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA).

The award is for their performances of Half a Sixpence at Lancaster’s Grand Theatre last October.

This is the first time that the Warblers have won this prestigious award and it is also the first time it has been won by an amateur theatre society in North Lancashire and the South Lakes.

The award was collected by members of the Warblers’ committee, performers and the show’s director.

As well as Best Musical, Warblers were also nominated in the Best Staging and Best Leading Male in a Musical categories.

Morecambe Warblers chairman Mr Chris Isherwood praised the whole company for their achievement saying: “I am absolutely delighted.

“Bringing a classic musical to the Grand stage and giving it a contemporary twist that thrilled audiences and critics alike is testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of all involved – the creative team, performers, musicians, back stage and technical crew and musical director Angela Pearson all worked incredibly hard to support the vision of our director/choreographer, Sharon Bell.”

The society hope to repeat the success of Half A Sixpence with their next production – Monty Python’s Spamalot!, a comedy full of outrageous shenanigans that is an absolute must for fans of comedy legends Monty Python and musical theatre lovers alike.

Spamalot! can be seen at Lancaster Grand Theatre from October 2-6 2018.

Tickets are available from Lancaster Grand box office by telephoning 01524 64695 or by visiting the theatre website at www.Lancastergrand.co.uk.