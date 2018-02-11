Author goes Back to Basics with updated version of successful weight loss book

A businessman has released a new, updated edition of his highly successful weight loss book after the first edition sold out.

David Hack devised The Back to Basics Diet when, at 17 stone, he faced a serious weight-related health scare. Determined to change his life, he enrolled at Lancaster University to find the solution to his declining health.

After gaining a degree in biological sciences, through which he learned about human biology, biochemistry, anatomy and evolution, he created The Back to Basics Diet, which eschews the usual advice to eat less and move more. David lost two-and-a-half stone within six months and has since kept the weight off by following the Back to Basics Diet.

After coming top of his course, he later went on to complete a Masters degree, too.

“The Back to Basics Diet offers a straightforward explanation as to why a largely plant-based diet and gentle daily exercise are the keys to successful weight loss,” explained David, who is in his fifties and runs businesses in Capernwray, near Carnforth.

Essentially a private person, David, who lives near Kirkby Lonsdale, prefers to let his scientifically based diet – and the results – speak for themselves.

The initial seven week weight loss programme coaches readers, helping them to adapt to a new, healthy lifestyle and is followed by a method that ensures that they stay on track after those first successes. David also provides a two week food template, recipes, motivational tips and plenty of common sense along the way.