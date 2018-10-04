Auction in aid of tide bell for Morecambe

On Thursday October 11 there will be an auction of artworks at the Midland Hotel, Morecambe.

It is organised by Morecambe Artist Colony who are raising funds to bring the Time and Tide Bell to Morecambe.

A range of works donated by Morecambe and Lancaster’s talented artists will be available for sale under the hammer.

The event will begin with Pete Moser’s performance of his new Song “High Tide, Low Tide” which he has composed as part of this exciting project.

The auction will be at 7pm, the Oliver Hill Room, The Midland Hotel, Morecambe.