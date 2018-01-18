Athletics: L&M members hit the ground running in busy start to 2018

Lancaster & Morecambe AC’s road runners have got 2018 off to a successful start, with great performances from many members at local events.

Jayne Perry had a cracking run at the Central Lancashire New Year Half Marathon in Preston, running strongly to finish in an excellent time of 1h.35.52.

This placed her well up the field, taking third women’s place and 53rd overall out of more than 450 runners.

The Lancaster Race Series 3-1-5 Health Club 5km & 10km Winter Series continued last weekend.

Representing L&M in the 5km was Michael Roy, finishing 14th in a good time of 22m.03.

There was also one club runner in the 10km, Shane Cody running well to finish in fifth place overall and first veteran 40 in a time of 40m.45.

Lancaster & Morecambe AC were also out in force at the popular Garstang 10km last weekend which was the first event in the club’s road championship series.

Leading the way for the club was David Walker, recording a new personal best time of 42m.30 and finishing well up the field in 64th position out of almost 450 runners.

Allan Sumner was next, running strongly to finish 71st in 42m.45, followed by Angus Murray running well in 44m.18 for 100th.

Louise Goddard was first woman for the club with a good effort of 45m.36 placing her 111th overall.

Louise was backed up by team-mates Zoe Hooton with a great run of 48m.36 and Chris McGuire with a fine run of 49m.02.

Other finishers: David Wilkinson 46m.52, Stuart Nevin 47m.40, Steve Perry 48m.37, Emily Stapleton 49m.16, Charlie Satterly 51m.16, Carole Wiilkinson 53m.28, Helena Lewis 53m.57, Johanna Whiteley 54m.05, Elaine Simmill 57m.20, Nigel Hodgson 58m.40, Debra Bunting 1h.01.14, Linda Stapleton 1h.06.04 first veteran 70, Hannah Butler 1h.06.52, Sarah Wright 1h.06.52, Emma Brooks 1h.12.13, Imelda Hatton 1h.17.59 and Bernard Elkington 1h.22.27 first veteran 80.