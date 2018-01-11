Athletics: Busy end to year for road runners

Lancaster and Morecambe AC’s road runners had a busy end to 2017, with plenty of successful performances in local events.

At the Lancaster Christmas Cracker 10km race first home for the club was Jayne Perry with a fantastic effort of 43m.06, placing her first veteran 35 and third female overall.

In next was Louise Goddard, also running well to claim first veteran 50 place in a time of 44m.57. In 16th overall was Ade Goddard with a fine time of 45m.38.

Jayne Perry continued her good form at the Rudolf 5 mile in Blackpool, posting an excellent time of 37m.21 to finish first veteran 35, fourth female and well up the field in 26th place overall out of over 220 finishers.

Next was youngster Holly Satterly, with a super run of 41m.29 placing her 55th overall, followed by her father Charlie Satterly who ran a good 42m.57 in 64th place.

A few Lancaster runners chose to burn off their Christmas dinner with a blast round the Worden Park 10k on Boxing Day.

Simon Calvert was first back for the club with a strong run of 46m.15 in 103rd place overall out of over 400 finishers. Next was Emily Stapleton in 1h.00.15, followed by Linda Stapleton in 1h.07.50.

At the popular Ribble Valley 10km, David Brown led back the Lancaster team, recording an excellent time of 33m.51 to finish well up the field in 47th position. Mark Leadbetter was next with a great run of 36m.30 placing him 102nd, with Ade Goddard next with a solid run of 46m.32.