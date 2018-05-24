Arrows poised for Chizzy event in Morecambe

Morecambe darts ace Dave ‘Chizzy’ Chisnall is stepping up to the oche to raise funds for the hospice.

A fun darts competition forplayers of all ages and abilities in aid of St John’s Hospice, Lancaster, will take place on Saturday June 2 at Smokey O’Connors in Morecambe.

And professional darts player Chizzy has thrown his weight behind the event donating signed shirts for raffle prizes.

Dave’s wife Michaela Chisnall said: “With Dave being a professional darts player, we thought it would be a great idea to raise money for the local hospice this way.

“We have had a lot of support from local businesses including the £1,200 prize fund being donated from Petersons.”

The event will also include a raffle, auction and tombola and local businesses including Morrisons and Sainsbury;s Homebase have all donated prizes.

There is a guaranteed £1,200 prize fund and a separate ladies section. Entry is £10 on the day and registration closes at 11.45am, with the competition starting at 12.30pm.

Chizzy’s mother-in-law Sharon Hodgson said: “We are hoping to make £2,000 or more and as well as a cash prize there are also trophies to be won. All entry fees and proceeds from the event are for St John’s Hospice.”