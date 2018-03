Two men have been arrested after a large quanitity of clothing was stolen from charity bins in Morecambe.

Police were called by a member of the public who spotted men stealing clothes from charity bins at Sainsbury’s on Lancaster Road on Friday March 23.

The scene of the arrest in Carnforth.

A spokesman for Morecambe Police said the clothes were stolen for the puprose of selling them on and depriving the charities of money.

Later that day the police recovered the clothes and arrested two men at Tesco supermarket in Carnforth.