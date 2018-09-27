Architects’ weekend in Dolphinholme

This weekend there will be a celebration of Austin and Paley Architects at St Mark’s Church in Dolphinholme.

Austin and Paley Architects were the foremost designers/architects of buildings in and around Lancaster, including the RLI hospital, Morecambe promenade station and Lancaster Priory.

The variety of buildings included hotels, halls, hospitals and many churches which remain as solid and beautiful reminders of the Victorian era.

This weekend, Saturday and Sunday (September 29 and 30) there will be talks and displays showing the architects’ work and lives.

Refreshments will be served between 10am and 4pm each day.