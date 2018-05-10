Archdeacons’ visits across Lancashire

The first of 12 ‘Visitation Services’, centred on the theme of ‘hope’ and led by the Archdeacons of Blackburn and Lancaster, take place across the Diocese this week and continue throughout May.

An important part of The Church of England in Lancashire’s annual calendar of events, the Visitation Services include the official admittance to office of Churchwardens for the coming year.

Local clergy from each of the 14 Deanery areas will also attend the services. Members of the local church PCCs (ruling bodies) are also invited to attend.

The Archdeacons will deliver a special sermon, called a ‘Charge’ during which they will offer advice and encouragement to parishes and especially the Churchwardens and sidespeople.

The latest edition of the churchwardens’ must-read publication Archdeacons’ Visitation News (AVN) will also be distributed to everyone who attends. This annual printed publication, produced by the Diocese in conjunction with Ecclesiastical Insurance, is also available on the Diocesan website.

As well as giving churchwardens important legal and practical advice on managing their parish church effectively, this year’s edition of AVN also features the latest news about the Diocesan Vision, ‘Healthy Churches Transforming Communities’ and where and how to get help from staff at the Diocesan offices in Blackburn.

Key upcoming events are also promoted, such as Churchwardens’ Briefings for new wardens in June ‘Supporting Our People’ with HR Manager Andy Cooke.

In the Lancaster and Morecambe Deaney area the visitation service will take place at St John’s Sandylands, at 7.30pm on Thursday, May 17.