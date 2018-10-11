Apricity exhibition at Arteria

Apricity – “The Warmth of the Sun in Winter” - is a seasonal Gallery Exhibition @ Arteria in Lancaster.

The word Apricity is an obsolete English term from 1623 and simply means “The warmth of the sun in winter” a wordArteria would like to revive for their latest gallery exhibition

When the winter season sparks a chill in the air and the evening light becomes brief people find comfort in warmth and illumination.

The winter exhibition at Arteria embraces the change of season and celebrates those delights to be found outdoors and within the home.

They have lovingly sourced handmade gifts for all the family that are thoughtfully created by local and national artisans.

From handcrafted decorations to wall art, in Apricity there is a selection of truly unique pieces.

The show runs from today Thursday October 11 to Saturday January 5, 2019 with a special winter shopping Day on Sunday November 25 from noon until 3pm.

For more information you can contact Arteria on 01524 61111 or email info@arteriashop.co.uk.

You will also find regular updates on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and at www.arteriashop.co.uk.