Appeal to help find teenager last seen in Heysham

Merseyside Police is appealing for information to find a 14-year-old boy from the Skelmersdale area who was last seen in Heysham.

James McKeown was last seen in December and has links to Merseyside.

He was previously circulated as missing by Lancashire Constabulary.

Enquiries have indicated that James may have since been in the Kirkdale area of Liverpool and the Crosby area of Sefton.

James is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, with a slim build, short curly dark brown hair, a Liverpool accent. When last seen, he was wearing a black Northface top, a black waterproof coat, tracksuit bottoms and a baseball cap.

James, or anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts, is urged to contact 101 or the Missing People Charity on 116 000.