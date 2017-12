Police are appealing for the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy missing from Heysham.

James McKeown was last seen in Heysham on December 15 at 10.15am.

James is a white male, slim build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Northface top, tracksuit bottoms and a cap.

If you know where he is, or have any information, please call police on 101 and quote incident reference number LC-20171215-0616.