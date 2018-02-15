Appeal to find 14-year-old girl believed to be in Lancaster

Police are appealing for information to trace a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Branadine Gyimaah was last seen at her home in Beeston yesterday morning (Wednesday) and was reported missing last night.

Hamzar Ali.

She is believed to be with Hamzar Ali, aged 25, who has links to Lancaster, in Lancashire, and to Manchester.

They are believed to have travelled from Leeds to Lancaster by train yesterday.

Branadine is described as black, about 5ft 6ins tall, medium build, with long black braided hair.

Detective Inspector Dave McDougal, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are very concerned for Branadine’s welfare and urgently need to find her and check that she is okay.

“We are liaising with our colleagues in Lancashire and Manchester and would like to hear from anyone who has seen her or Hamzar Ali or who has any information that could assist in tracing her.

“She has never been missing from home before and her family are understandably concerned and want to know she is safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 1820 of February 14.