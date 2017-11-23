Appeal for odd socks for the homeless in Lancaster

A group of security guards who feed the homeless in their spare time are appealing to the public for donations of clothing and odd socks.

Tactical Street Angels, run by Dave Pattinson, have been patrolling the streets every day for the last two years to help the homeless with offers of food, drink, and support.

Dave Pattinson said: “We have built a good relationship with a number of these less fortunate people, and we are normally well received by them.

“At the moment I’m asking people to donate clothing, and odd socks, these are like gold dust to these people. Previously, over Christmas several members of the public have kindly donated items.”

Call Dave on 07787 788811.