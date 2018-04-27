Appeal for missing teenager from Carnforth

Police are concerned for an 15-year-old boy missing from Carnforth.

Liam Johnston was last seen in Barrow yesterday afternoon (April 26).

He is described as 5ft 5 inches tall, of medium build, with short dark-brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a khaki green Nike tracksuit and black Nike trainers.

It is believed he may be carrying a JD sports bag.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101.

Police also ask Liam, if he sees this appeal, to get in touch to let them know he is safe and well.