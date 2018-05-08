Appeal for business owners to join Christian network

Two business people have relaunched their Christian business network with a new website and are appealing for new members.

Andrew Towers of Purple Videos, Halton, and Judith Coyle of Judith Coyle Editorial, Morecambe, founded the North Lancashire Christian Business Directory in 2014 through word-of-mouth.

“We have an enthusiastic core of small business owners, sole traders and freelancers,” said Judith, who attends Morecambe Parish Church. “We are currently seeking Christian builders, roofers, plumbers, joiners, website designers and SEO experts.”

Andrew, who is on the pastoral leadership team at Carnforth Free Methodist Church, added: “The Directory is a listings website. We have people who run all sorts of businesses, from insurance to dance teachers, and our membership includes electricians, counsellors and accountants among others. We also have a sizeable Facebook group where we promote our member businesses.”

Judith said: “We believe that we are the first business support network for those who share the Christian faith in north Lancashire. Because the directory works mostly through personal recommendation we believe that using Christian business services can be an ethical route. We aim to give people a trustworthy resource. We have had a lot of happy feedback.”

Those from any church within north Lancashire can join the NLCBD. There is a minimal, one-off membership fee which goes towards maintenance of the website.