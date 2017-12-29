Appeal after serious accident in Lancaster

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a crash in Lancaster.

At around 10.30am on December 27, police were called to reports that a black BMW and a DAF single decker bus had collided on Caton Road in Lancaster.

The driver of the BMW suffered serious injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the bus and a number of passengers received minor injuries.

The road was closed for five hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Anyone with information, or who saw either vehicle prior to the collision, is urged to contact police on 101 quoting log number 494 of December 27.