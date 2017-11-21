Appeal after man injured after falling from motorbike in Nateby

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist suffered chest injuries following an incident in Nateby.

At 12.50pm on Sunday November 19 a 60-year-old man from Knott End was riding a Yamaha motorbike towards Garstang on Kilcrash Lane when he fell from the vehicle.

The rider suffered fractures to his ribs and sternum and was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.

Sgt Adam Dawson, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was injured following a collision in Nateby.

“The rider suffered some serious chest injuries. If you saw what happened and can help, please contact police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0645 of November 19.