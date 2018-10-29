Apology issued after Lancaster Town Hall lift breakdown causes access problems

Some disabled people have not been able to access events at Lancaster Town Hall due to a broken lift.

Lancaster City Council has apologised to people who have been unable to access recent events at the town hall, and said it is trying to fix the problem as soon as possible.

A spokeswoman said: “Lancaster City Council is aware that the lift at the town hall is currently out of action.

“We are incredibly sorry to anyone affected by the issues we are currently experiencing with the lift, and want to reassure the public that we are working closely with its installer to remedy the fault as soon as we can.

In the meantime, it does mean that disabled access to Lancaster Town Hall is limited, particularly those requiring access to the upper floors of the building.

“The council can only apologise to all visitors and town hall users for this situation, which is beyond its control.

“Efforts are being made to contact anyone who has a room booking in the building, including the Ashton Hall, to inform them of the situation and, where possible, to help with alternative arrangements.”

The spokeswoman added: “If you have a forthcoming booking or are due to attend an event at the Town Hall and have not already heard from the council, you can call the hospitality team on 01524 582226 to discuss the options.”

Access to Customer Services at Lancaster Town Hall remains unaffected by the issues.