Angry Carnforth walkers face fence blocking battle

Walkers are up in arms as “unexplained” fencing blocks their popular route.

Lundsfied Quarry in Carnforth, currently home to a canal marina and a defunct concrete works, contains several footpaths used regularly by dog walkers and residents.

But now walkers can no longer use the paths after metal fencing was installed around the land.

The land was purchased earlier this year by the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) to help support redevelopment of up to 200 homes.

“This land has had footpaths through for over 20 years,” said Tracy Dainty, who lives in Carnforth.

“They [HCA] came and blocked the entrance and exits to the land without notice. They told local council that this was while the site was made safe but no work as been done for months. I’ve tried to get these paths opened again but no one is helping.”

Mr Dainty has said that the land is also used by Carnforth Rangers Football Club and is home to several orchids, attracting various species including bees.

“Regarding the orchids there are several species on this land and any building works will destroy them,” he said.

“They didn’t even bother speaking to the community, they just put these fences up straight away.

“It is a big open space, there is a quite a few people who are upset about it.”.

A Homes and Communities Agency spokesman said: “This redevelopment will bring over 200 much needed new homes to the local area.

“The site currently has a number of steep and hazardous slopes, an area of landfill, an open water feature, uneven ground and some derelict structures. Due to these health and safety risks the site has been secured until these hazards are addressed through our redevelopment plans.

“We have now appointed technical specialists to undertake the work needed to submit an application for outline planning consent and expect to be granted planning consent in spring 2018, after which we will seek a private sector partner to start the work.”