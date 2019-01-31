Angels of the North cash bid

A group of cyclists led by a homeless charity are set to ride 280 miles over five days in a bid to raise thousands to fight homelessness.

Beginning on Monday February 4, the group will cover the length and breadth of the North of England, including a stop in Morecambe, as well as York, South Shields and Carlisle before arriving back in Sowerby Bridge on Friday February 8 for a sleep out at Sowerby bridge cricket club.

The team will be sleeping in Morecambe on February 7 at Heysham Cricket Club, and presenting a talk on homelessness in the local area.

Cycling up to 80 miles a day, the team will be sleeping rough at every location, replicating the plight of the homelessness in the North of England in a bid to raise awareness and funding.

Last year’s ride from London to Halifax saw over £10,000 pounds raised for good causes in the area.

Dave Fawcett, CEO of Happy Days homeless charity, said:”Last year we managed to raise over £10,000, and we want to go even bigger and better this year. If you’re a keen cyclist and want to get involved, we always have space available and we’d love to hear from you.”

“Everybody who’s pledged to take part in this ride has a huge love and passion to change lives and improve local communities. Whether it’s raising money, volunteering or just changing attitudes towards homelessness, I hope we inspire as many people as possible over the coming days.”

“Anybody can be a victim of bad circumstances, but it can be so simple and easy to make a difference in someone’s life who needs it the most.”

Happy Days Ministries are based in Sowerby Bridge, Halifax, and provide essential services to those suffering from homelessness and addiction in their area. As well as these services, their social enterprises include a cycling shop, a café and a building company.

Happy Days is also one of the 60 Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries throughout the county, a unique scheme launched by Welcome to Yorkshire as a legacy of the Tour de France and Tour de Yorkshire, designed to give every child in Yorkshire an opportunity to borrow and ride a bike for free.

Throughout the ride, Dave Fawcett will be meeting local residents at the rest stops and giving talks on homelessness in the North of England.

To get involved email angela@happydaysuk.org.