An ancient monument overlooking the River Lune is to be opened to the public for the first time thanks to a government cash boost.

Halton-with-Aughton Parish Council and the local heritage group secured £18,000 from the previous Conservative government’s Levelling Up fund earlier in the year to improve access to the Norman motte and bailey castle in the village.

The project will be launched with an open day on Sunday September 8 as part of Heritage Open Days.

Halton-with-Aughton parish councillor Chris Coates said: “This is wonderful news. The Heritage Group have been working towards this for the last couple of years. It will allow us to create a new public green space and tell a neglected part of the village’s history.”

Castle Hill in Halton.

The grant award of £18,000 from Lancaster City Council through the Rural England Prosperity Fund will be used to improve access to the field with new gates, paths and fencing being provided.

A previous award from the Halton Lune Trust will go towards providing a picnic area and interpretation boards detailing the history of the site.

Coun Coates added: “The works will start in late September after the horses come out of the field and we hope to have a grand opening event with the medieval re-enactment group Historia Normanis sometime in the spring next year.”