An aunt's love for her niece with NMO

A woman has gone bald to show support for her niece who is undergoing intense chemotherapy for an autoimmune disease.

A woman has gone bald to show support for her niece who is undergoing intense chemotherapy for an autoimmune disease.

Emma Barrow before the headshave

Emma Barrow, 37, had her head shaved at Morrisons, in Leyland, to raise funds for NMO Spectrum, after her 12-year-old niece Imogen Stanway, was diagnosed with NMO back in May.

Imogen, of Heysham, had become ill in February, losing the ability to walk, talk or move her limbs. She struggled to swallow and even needed assistance to breath. Tests revealed she had NMO, an autoimmune disease where the antibodies attack the brain and the brain stem.

She began chemotherapy last month, which is likely to cause her to lose her hair.

Read more: Leyland woman to shave hair for her niece who has NMO



So far Emma has raised £1,300 on her JustGiving page and she is hoping her sponsorship will bring her up to £2,000.

Imogen Stanway

Emma, of Leyland, said: “There was a lot of people there to watch me. Imogen managed to make it which meant a lot. It was all a bit emotional but in a strange way it was all very nice.

“The support I had from both my colleagues at Morrisons was amazing.

“Imogen said she thought I was crazy but she is very proud of me.

“She has now started her chemotherapy and she has good and bad days. It is hard for her, but she is a fighter.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-barrow7