Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended.

Emergency services responded to an incident near the Marks and Spencer store in Lancaster.

Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were spotted on Penny Street at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services responded to an incident near the Marks and Spencer store in Lancaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage from the scene shows the emergency vehicles were parked outside the M&S store.

The nature of the incident is not yet known.