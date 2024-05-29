Ambulance crews respond to incident near Marks and Spencer store on Penny Street in Lancaster
Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended.
Emergency services responded to an incident near the Marks and Spencer store in Lancaster.
Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were spotted on Penny Street at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.
Footage from the scene shows the emergency vehicles were parked outside the M&S store.
The nature of the incident is not yet known.
North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.
