Altrincham Kersal 12-50 Vale of Lune

Vale of Lune extended their lead at the top of the North One West table to eight points on Saturday following their 50-12 win at Altrincham Kersal, despite missing Damon Hall through injury.

Vale made a vigorous start and their initial barrage achieved success in the seventh minute with their opening try.

Full back Jordan Dorrington’s pace, coupled with perfect balance on top of the greasy clinging surface, forced Kersal to retreat, Chris Ramwell carried the move on before inviting Olly Jacques to cut back inside for the first of his three tries, Ramwell added the conversion.

Vale had to wait until the 18th minute for their next score. In the build up Fergus Owens had made the initial break but as he chased his kick ahead he was illegally obstructed.

From the resultant penalty and a yellow card for the miscreant, the ball was kicked into touch. At a well organised line out, hooker Andy Powers broke clear to scuttle away for his third try in three successive games.

Vale’s third try, in the 28th minute, was a result of Owens having his foot firmly planted on the hard pedal as he arrowed his way to the line to complete a delicious attack of mercurial, accurate passing, again the conversion was missed.

Even though the Vale held a 17 point lead they could not afford to let their guard drop and when they did so in the 32nd minute they were punished.

A sleepy looking Vale defence allowed an Altrincham Kersal attack to gain momentum which resulted in full back John Singleton carving his way over for an unconverted try.

A chastened Vale hit back immediately with another polished move. Jacques and Jordan Dorrington combined down the left to send scrum half Billy Swarbrick racing over, Ben Dorrington kicked the conversion.

Four minutes in the second half the Vale added another shimmering try.

A flicked pass from Ben Dorrington was seized on by Jack Turton who went like a knife through butter for the neatest of tries which Dorrington converted. The force was very much with the Valeand in the 48th minute Jacques spotted a gap to powerfully stride away for his second try, converted by Dorrington.

Altrincham Kersal then upped their game and in the 53rd minute Micah Dyos was awarded a try converted by Dave Coleman.

The Vale’s final two scores came in added time, but both were well worth hanging on for, even though the scoreboard operator had sought the sanctuary of a warm clubhouse.

Jacques, Ben Dorrinton and Evan Stewart all played their part in attack that had begun Vale’s twenty two and was finished by the player who had instigated it, Jacques for his hat-tirick.

The half century was brought up in the 85th minute when Ramwell raced down the short side from a scrum before passing to Owens who expertly touched down; Dorrington added the conversion.