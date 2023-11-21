It is the season to be merry and some of the bosses of the biggest stores on our high streets have already started to feel festive when it comes to thanking their hardwroking staff.

Despite Christmas still being more than a month away, a number of supermarkets and retailers have given shoppers warning they will be closed on Boxing Day.

Most businesses across the country are closed on Christmas Day (December 25), but reopen the following day as massive sales take place.

However, a number of retailers have confirmed that they will remain closed this year, to give staff the time to spend with family and friends after a hectic festive period.

Here's what some of the biggest store bosses had to say.

Aldi -

Aldi has confirmed that all stores will remain closed on Boxing Day as per usual, in a bid to thank colleagues for their hard work over the busy Christmas period. It will however, open up once again on December 27 for families to pick up New Year essentials.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: "We recognise that Christmas is an important time for many of our colleagues, and keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day gives them more time to spend with their families. Customers will have plenty to look forward to in the run-up to Christmas, with more of Aldi’s brand-new Christmas ranges arriving in stores over the next few weeks."

Iceland -

Iceland will also remain closed on Boxing Day this year, with the chain confirming that all 1,000 stores (including Food Warehouses) will not be open to the general public so staff can spend time with their nearest and dearest. The supermarket did the same last year, with Richard Walker, Managing Director, saying: "We’ll be closing all our Iceland and Food Warehouse stores on Boxing Day, to give our colleagues a well-earned rest with their friends & families."

Home Bargains -

Home Bargains will also close on Boxing Day to give staff a 'well-deserved break' following the Christmas rush. Taking to social media, the bargain brand, said: "All of our stores will be closing for Boxing Day & New Years Day.

"We would like to thank all our staff for how hard you have worked this past year, and want you to relax and enjoy the Christmas break with your loved ones. Love from team HB."

Poundland -

Poundland will shut its doors on Boxing Day as a way of thanking staff for their continuous hard work following a tough year for the retail sector.

Simon Wells, People Director for the chain, said: "We really appreciate how hard our colleagues work during the year and closing the stores on these additional days over Christmas and New Year is our way of saying thank you to them – not least because this quarter has been especially busy with new store openings.