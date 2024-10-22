The fast food chain, famous the world over for its burgers, fries, milkshakes, and chicken nuggets, is a staple of the modern British high street food scene, as evidenced by the fact that the business currently runs some 37 outlets across Lancashire.

From city centre branches frequented by those looking for a bit of sugar, salt, and fat to soak up the pints after a heavy night out, to roadside restaurants on-hand to offer weary drivers the chance to grab a quick coffee and McFlurry to keep them feeling fresh behind the wheel, McDonald’s have places all over the county.

But, despite the fact that the restaurants are designed to offer the same standard of services, food quality, and menu items across the board to each and every one of us regardless of location, we all know that not all Maccies are made equal.

And so we decided to see how Lancashire’s 37 branches stacked up when it comes to Google reviews - honest first-hand accounts of what everyday customers made of each outlet. Here they all are ranked from best to worst...

1 . 213, Fishergate Shopping Centre, Fishergate, Preston PR1 8HJ - 4 stars (464 reviews) Google Photo Sales